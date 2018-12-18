Listen Live Sports

Ex-union official sentenced in federal corruption probe

December 18, 2018 2:56 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A former United Auto Workers official convicted of accepting bribes from Fiat Chrysler executives has been sentenced to a year in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says a federal judge in Detroit also ordered Nancy Johnson on Tuesday to pay a $10,000 fine. Johnson pleaded guilty in July to violating the Labor Management Relations Act.

She and others were charged in a scheme to strip millions from a Detroit worker training center financed by Fiat Chrysler. The leader, former auto executive Al Iacobelli, was sentenced in August to 5 ½ years in federal prison.

The government says Johnson spent $1,100 on a pair of shoes and $1,200 for spa services. She served on a 2015 UAW negotiating committee.

