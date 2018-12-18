Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Family: Blind Michigan woman vanishes during visit to Peru

December 18, 2018 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A blind American woman from Michigan has gone missing after traveling to Peru for a wedding.

Relatives say 35-year-old Carla Valpeoz has been missing for nearly a week in the South American country. She was last seen on Dec. 12 after she returned to a hostel from a nightclub in Cusco.

Her brother tells The Detroit News that his sister’s roommate awoke to find her and her belongings gone. He says security footage shows she took a taxi from the hostel. She later missed her flight home to the U.S.

He says the U.S. Department of State told her family she may have ridden a shuttle to another location near Cusco.

Advertisement

The State Department says it’s aware a U.S. citizen has been reported missing in Peru, but declined further comment, citing privacy concerns.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth