Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Father of man accused in Waffle House shooting returned guns

December 17, 2018 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The father of a man accused of killing four people with an assault-style rifle in a Nashville Waffle House says he gave guns back to Travis Reinking that had previously been confiscated when his son told him he was moving away.

According to a deposition filed in federal court Monday, Jeffrey Reinking had been holding three rifles and a handgun in a gun safe after his son’s Illinois firearms owner identification was revoked.

In the deposition, Reinking says he spoke with an officer at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office before returning the guns but he declines to say what advice he was given.

The federal case was filed by family members of victim Akilah DaSilva. It accuses Jeffry Reinking of negligent infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Looking for trouble in the Gulf of Aden

Today in History

1972: Harry Truman dies