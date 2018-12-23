Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

First female speaker of Fiji Parliament dies at 72

December 23, 2018 4:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Dr. Jiko Luveni, the first female speaker of Fiji’s Parliament, has died in office at the age of 72.

Her death Saturday morning was announced by the Office of the Secretary-General to Parliament. No cause of death was released, but Luveni was said to have died after a short illness.

Luveni first served for eight years as minister for women, social welfare and poverty alleviation in the interim government of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who seized power in a 2006 coup.

She won formal election to Parliament in 2014 and became Fiji’s first female speaker in October that year. She was re-elected in last month’s general election and retained the role of speaker.

Advertisement

Luveni was also the first woman to graduate in dentistry from the Fiji School of Medicine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act