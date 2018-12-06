Listen Live Sports

Former Mass. Gov. Patrick says he won’t run for president

December 6, 2018 8:24 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts, citing the “cruelty of our elections process” and the effect it would have on his loved ones, has announced that he will not run for president.

Patrick, in a statement Thursday, said: “After a lot of conversation, reflection and prayer, I’ve decided that a 2020 campaign for president is not for me.”

Patrick’s statement had been expected. Several sources had confirmed Wednesday that he would not run.

The 62-year-old Patrick served two terms as governor, from 2007 to 2015, was assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Clinton administration, and since leaving the governor’s office has been a managing director for Bain Capital.

He traveled across the country in support of Democratic candidates in the recent midterm elections, raising his national profile.

