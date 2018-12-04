Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Former state Sen. Brian Joyce died from an overdose

December 4, 2018
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts chief medical examiner’s office says former state Sen. Brian Joyce died from an overdose of a medication commonly used to treat insomnia.

The medical examiner’s office said Tuesday the 56-year-old died of acute pentobarbital intoxication, but they were unable to determine the manner of death. Pentobarbital is a sedative.

Joyce was found dead by his wife at his Westport home in September. The Bristol District Attorney’s office said at the time no foul play was suspected.

Joyce had pleaded not guilty last year to federal corruption charges. Prosecutors said he accepted up to $1 million in bribes and kickbacks and laundered the money through his law office.

Court records show U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling dismissed charges against Joyce in October, citing his death.

