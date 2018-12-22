Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fort McHenry park closed during partial gov’t shutdown

December 22, 2018 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore was closed at the start of the partial shutdown of the federal government.

There were no Saturday tours for visitors and all was quiet save for occasional joggers running past gates of the small park on the windswept tip of a peninsula overlooking Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

In a tweet, administrators of the coastal fort that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner” after the Battle of Baltimore in 1814 explained that the monument and shrine was “closed to all visitation during the government shutdown.”

Saturday phone calls to the superintendent’s office went unanswered.

Advertisement

The Baltimore fort was also closed to visitors during the January 2018 government shutdown.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama