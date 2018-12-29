Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

France investigates ex-Macron aide’s diplomatic passports

December 29, 2018 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the possible misuse of diplomatic passports by a former security aide to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Alexandre Benalla was fired in July for beating a protester. News outlets in France are reporting that Benalla allegedly used his diplomatic passports to travel to Africa this month — five months after he was sacked and asked to surrender the documents.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Saturday a preliminary investigation has been opened into possible breach of trust and misuse of an official document.

Benalla has not publicly commented on the passports since the reports came out this week. He has said the Africa trip was private.

Advertisement

Earlier revelations about the French government’s handling of the protester’s May Day beating, including Benalla’s two-week suspension, caused Macron’s first major presidential crisis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union