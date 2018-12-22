Listen Live Sports

Funeral held for Chicago police officer killed by train

December 22, 2018 6:56 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds crowded into Roman Catholic Church on Chicago’s South Side to remember the second of two officers struck and killed by a train .

Officer Eduardo Marmolejo was celebrated as a humble hero during his funeral Saturday. Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attended the funeral.

To Marmolejo’s eldest daughter, the 36-year-old was a dedicated father of three, who taught her that it’s often small actions in life that have the biggest impact.

Rebeca Marmolejo said it breaks her “heart into a million pieces” to never see her father again.

Marmolejo’s service comes one day after the funeral of 31-year-old Officer Conrad Gary .

The two were stuck by a passing train Monday while trying to find someone who had been shooting a gun.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

