Funeral held for Chicago police officer killed by train

December 21, 2018 2:38 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — One of two Chicago police officers struck and killed by a train is being remembered as a devoted father and husband, loyal friend and dedicated police officer.

Hundreds of officers on Friday crowded into a Roman Catholic Church on the city’s South Side where Cardinal Blase Cupich helped celebrate a funeral Mass for 31-year-old Gary Conrad. Speakers included Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Johnson spoke of Gary as a friend to other officers. He reminded the audience that it was Gary’s dedication to finding the person who had just fired a gun that led him and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo Monday night to the train tracks where they were killed by a passing commuter train.

Marmolejo’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

