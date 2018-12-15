Listen Live Sports

Genoa mayor says new bridge to be built by Christmas 2019

December 15, 2018 7:21 am
 
ROME (AP) — Genoa’s mayor is promising his city will have a new bridge by Christmas 2019 to replace the one that collapsed, killing 43 people.

Mayor Marco Bucci on Saturday inaugurated a site for the demolition of the pillars and parts of the span that remained standing when much of the Morandi Bridge’s roadbed gave way on Aug. 14, sending dozens of vehicles plunging into a dry riverbed.

Bucci said demolition will begin after a final approval expected in the coming days from prosecutors investigating the collapse. Poor maintenance or engineering flaws have been cited as possible causes.

The mayor said demolition should finish by March 31. He declined to say which construction company will build the major highway bridge. Renowned Genoa native Renzo Piano was among the architects submitting plans.

