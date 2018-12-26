Listen Live Sports

Georgia ‘deportation bus’ GOP candidate reports to jail

December 26, 2018 4:12 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia who campaigned in a “deportation bus” has turned himself in to county jail after being indicted on charges including insurance fraud.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports an attorney for state Sen. Michael Williams said Wednesday that the indictment presented a “one-sided story” and Williams would be “out soon” after arranging bond.

The charges stem from a May incident when Williams reported that his campaign office was burglarized. Williams’ campaign manager said then that $300,000 worth of computers used to mine cryptocurrency was taken.

Williams is accused of lying to investigators and making a false insurance claim.

Williams finished last in the five-man Republican gubernatorial primary in May. His campaign was based on loyalty to President Donald Trump and a series of publicity stunts, including the controversial “deportation bus.”

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

