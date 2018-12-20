Listen Live Sports

Georgia GOP candidate who drove ‘deportation bus’ indicted

December 20, 2018 11:03 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A former candidate in the Georgia governor’s race who featured a “deportation bus” in his GOP campaign has been indicted on insurance fraud charges.

The indictment handed up Tuesday by Hall County authorities was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . It accuses state Sen. Michael Williams of making a false report that computer servers were stolen from his campaign office shortly before his last-place finish in the May Republican primary.

The Forsyth County Republican declined comment Thursday. His former campaign manager, Seth Weathers, tells the newspaper the indictment was a “political witch hunt from the beginning and has zero merit.”

Williams based his campaign on loyalty to Donald Trump and a series of publicity stunts, including a “deportation bus .”

Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh says Williams is making arrangements to turn himself in.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

