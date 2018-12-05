Listen Live Sports

Georgia minister convicted of child rape flees courthouse

December 5, 2018 2:01 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Georgia minister convicted of child rape and molestation who fled an Atlanta courthouse before his conviction was handed down.

Citing a Tuesday Fulton County District Attorney’s Office statement, news outlets report 45-year-old Don Martin left the courthouse after five days of testimony and didn’t return for closing arguments. His whereabouts are unknown.

The Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ minister was accused of sexually assaulting a girl from age 7 to 13 years old. He was found guilty of charges including rape and aggravated sexual battery. The attorney’s office statement says police began investigating Martin in 2011 over allegations of inappropriate touching.

It says Martin’s sentencing has been postposed as the victim has said she’d like to face him during court proceedings.

