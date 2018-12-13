Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German coalition tries to resolve dispute over abortion law

December 13, 2018 3:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s governing coalition is trying to resolve a long-running dispute over a ban on doctors advertising abortions.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior governing partners, the center-left Social Democrats, want to remove the ban from Germany’s criminal code. It provides for a fine or a prison sentence of up to two years. But Merkel’s center-right party insists it should stay.

Leading ministers on Wednesday hammered out a proposed compromise under which the advertising ban would remain, but the law would be reformed to state more clearly how doctors and hospitals can inform potential patients that they carry out abortions.

That plan will now go to lawmakers. Ralph Brinkhaus, the parliamentary leader of Merkel’s bloc, said Thursday that it was “a first step” and the parliamentary group will consider detailed proposals in January.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley