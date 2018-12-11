Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German paper: Putin had East German Stasi identity card

December 11, 2018 3:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper is reporting that an East German secret police identity card for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was a KGB agent in Dresden in the 1980s, has been found in the Stasi archives.

The Bild daily on Tuesday printed a photo of the card issued to “Maj. Vladimir Putin,” signed and validated with stamps until the end of 1989. It said the document was found in the Dresden Stasi office’s files on “cadres and education.”

Konrad Felber, who heads the Dresden branch of the authority overseeing the Stasi archives, told Bild that the ID would have allowed Putin to enter and leave Stasi offices unhindered. He added that it would have made recruiting agents easier because Putin wouldn’t have had to tell anyone he worked for the KGB.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached