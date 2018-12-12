Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany arrests 4 over bid to revive banned far-right group

December 12, 2018 5:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany have arrested four people and carried out raids at 15 sites in an investigation of suspected efforts to revive a far-right group that was banned 18 years ago.

The German division of the “Blood & Honor” skinhead group was banned in 2000, with authorities saying that it spread neo-Nazi ideology through racist music, magazines and websites.

Prosecutors and police in Bavaria said Tuesday that they are investigating 12 people across Germany suspected of violating the ban. They are suspected of trying to rebuild the group’s structures and of importing and selling far-right CDs and other merchandise.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress