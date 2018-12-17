GOP power play in Michigan must go through pragmatic Snyder

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans determined to dilute the authority of newly elected Democrats could see the power play thwarted by a moderate GOP governor, who isn’t certain to go along with the Legislature like Wisconsin’s more partisan Gov. Scott Walker.

Term-limited Rick Snyder isn’t tipping his hand on whether he will sign the legislation if it is sent to him in the final days of a frantic lame-duck session. In contrast, Walker let it be known early in the Wisconsin process that he was on board with Republican lawmakers there.

Snyder, like Walker, has weakened unions in the Midwest with right-to-work laws, cut taxes and enacted other conservative policies. But he also has a more centrist streak.

He says he signs legislation if “it’s the best public policy interest of our state.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.