Gov. Jay Inslee raises money for possible White House bid

December 7, 2018 11:02 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s new political action committee has reported $112,500 in donations as the Democrat gears up for a possible presidential run.

The Seattle Times reports that Inslee’s early donations include support from longtime environmental donors, including Martha Wyckoff, a board member with the Trust for Public Land, who gave the maximum allowed $5,000. Amazon’s general counsel, David Zapolsky, also gave $5,000 and travel guru Rick Steves donated $2,500.

The 67-year-old Inslee told the Times and the Northwest News Network he is “actively considering” a White House bid, seeing it as a way to highlight his environmental agenda.

This week he said he was against West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a fellow Democrat, becoming the ranking member of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources panel. In an online petition Inslee said Manchin “supports Donald Trump’s dirty energy agenda.”

