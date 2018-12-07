Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Groups say 13 climate activists deported from Poland

December 7, 2018 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Environmental groups attending the U.N. climate summit in Poland say at least 13 activists have been deported or denied entry by authorities.

The Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of hundreds of organizations from around the world, protested the deportations Friday, calling them “extremely worrying.”

It named one of those denied entry as Belgium-based activist Zanna Vanrenterghem, adding she was being held at Poland’s border with the Czech Republic.

CAN said Polish authorities accused Vanrenterghem, who organized a large protest in Brussels last weekend, of being a threat to national security.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A Polish border guards’ spokeswoman said she had no information about the matter.

Environmental group 350.org said the other activists affected include six from Ukraine, two each the United State and Germany, and one each from Kyrgyzstan and Georgia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus