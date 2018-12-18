Guatemala: Body of girl who died in US custody set to return

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities say they have completed documentation needed to clear the way for repatriation of the body of a 7-year-old migrant girl who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marta Larra says Jakelin Caal’s cadaver is expected to return to Guatemala on Thursday and then be taken to her hometown of San Antonio Secortez.

Caal and her father were part of a group of 163 migrants detained Dec. 6 near a border crossing in New Mexico. Hours later they were placed on a bus to the nearest Border Patrol station, but Jakelin began vomiting and eventually stopped breathing. She later died at a Texas hospital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.