The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Hogan appoints new director to fight opioid crisis

December 12, 2018 4:36 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has named former Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh to be director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center.

Hogan announced the appointment on Wednesday.

Schuh will replace Clay Stamp, who is returning to Talbot County as assistant county manager and emergency services director.

Anne Arundel County launched the Safe Stations program under Schuh. The program designates county and city police stations as safe environments for people looking for assistance to fight heroin and opioid addiction.

The county also created an initiative aimed at providing facts about prescription drug misuse and educating parents, families and communities on the impact of substance-use disorder.

