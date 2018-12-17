Listen Live Sports

Hogan appoints Schulz to head state’s Commerce Department

December 17, 2018 5:41 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Kelly Schulz as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce.

Hogan made the announcement Monday.

Schulz has served as the head of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. She has led that department since the start of the Hogan administration in 2015.

She will replace R. Michael Gill.

Schulz’s appointment takes effect at the beginning of the year. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Maryland Senate.

James Rzepkowski has been named acting secretary for the state’s labor department, where he currently serves as assistant secretary for the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning.

