Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Houses passes Alzheimer’s Bill backed by Maine senator

December 22, 2018 9:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill co-authored by Maine’s Republican senator that promises to improve Alzheimer’s disease prevention, treatment and care.

Sen. Susan Collins authored the bill along with Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. The bill passed the House Dec. 19 after passing the Senate earlier.

Collins says the legislation would use a “public health approach” to fight Alzheimer’s, which millions of Americans live with. It would authorize $20 million every year for five years to establish the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Public Health Centers of Excellence.

It would also create new cooperative agreements between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama