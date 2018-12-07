Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

December 7, 2018 5:04 pm
 
Stocks dove again on Wall Street Friday, capping a turbulent week of trading that gave the benchmark S&P 500 index its worst weekly loss since March.

Technology stocks led the broad sell-off, which erased more than 500 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Traders have been worried about worsening trade relations between the U.S. and China, and signals of slower economic growth.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 62.87 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,633.08.

The Dow dropped 558.72 points, or 2.2 percent, to 24,388.95.

The Nasdaq composite slid 219.01 points, or 3 percent, to 6,969.25.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 29.32 points, or 2 percent, to 1,448.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 127.09 points, or 4.6 percent.

The Dow lost 1,149.51 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq gave up 361.28 points, or 4.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 declined 85.18 points, or 5.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 40.53 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is down 330.27 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 65.86 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 87.42 points, or 5.7 percent.

