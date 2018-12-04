Listen Live Sports

Hundreds of teachers go on strike at Chicago charter schools

December 4, 2018 10:42 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of teachers have gone on strike at a Chicago charter school network, leading to canceled classes for about 7,500 students.

The strike at Chicago’s Acero charter schools began Tuesday morning at the 15 schools, which are privately run but funded by taxpayer money.

The some 500 teachers at the predominantly Latino schools are represented by the Chicago Teachers Union. Union leaders say issues include class sizes, an increase in special education staff, pay increases and guaranteed protections for students and families living in the country without legal permission.

Acero CEO Richard Rodriguez blames the strike on an “anti-charter political agenda.” He says students are being put through a strike for no good reason.

