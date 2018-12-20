Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hungary*s president signs into law disputed new labor rules

December 20, 2018 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary*s president says he has signed into law disputed amendments to labor rules which greatly increase overtime hours employers can request from workers.

President Janos Ader said Thursday in a statement that he had examined the law approved last week in Parliament and found it in-line with Hungary*s constitution and European standards. It doesn’t put workers* rights at risk, he added.

Protests against the policy and other measures of Prime Minister Viktor Orban*s government have been taking place for over a week. There have been occasional clashes between protestors and police.

Ader said any concerns about the changes to the labor code “cannot be a barrier to the workers* blessed Christmas, a peaceful time between the two holidays and a calm new year.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency