Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Interpol rejects Ecuador request to call for Correa’s arrest

December 5, 2018 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Interpol has rejected the Ecuadorian government’s request to issue an international call for the arrest of a former president who is being investigated for the alleged kidnapping of an opposition leader, officials said Wednesday.

Ecuador’s Supreme Court said the international police agency refused to issue a red notice for Rafael Correa, who has been accused of ordering the 2012 kidnapping of political rival Fernando Balda.

Correa has denied the allegation, saying it is part of a campaign by the current government to discredit him and destroy his leftist movement.

Correa was the president of Ecuador from 2007 to 2017 and currently lives in Belgium. He has been feuding with current President Lenin Moreno.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus