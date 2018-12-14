Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iraq summons Turkish ambassador over airstrikes

December 14, 2018 11:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish militia positions in northern Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement Friday that it had rebuked Turkey over two air raids on Iraq’s Sinjar and Makhmour mountains the previous night, where the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, operates.

PKK fighters in Sinjar helped liberate the mountainous northern region from Islamic State rule in 2015.

Turkey, which has outlawed the PKK in its own territories, said the operation was aimed to secure its border and prevent terror attacks. Turkey’s parliament in October renewed the military’s mandate to carry out cross-border operations against its enemies in Syria and Iraq.

Advertisement

Iraq’s foreign ministry called the Turkish air raids a violation of national sovereignty.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley