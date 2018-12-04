Listen Live Sports

Israel predicts win for UN resolution condemning Hamas

December 4, 2018 6:05 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel’s U.N. ambassador is predicting that a U.S.-sponsored resolution condemning the militant Islamic group Hamas, which controls Gaza, for launching rockets into Israel will be approved by the General Assembly.

Danny Danon told reporters Tuesday that he believes “we will get a majority no matter what.”

The 193-member General Assembly is scheduled to vote on the U.S. draft resolution on Thursday afternoon.

It was amended to gain support of the 28-member European Union, adding a reference to “relevant U.N. resolutions,” though not specific ones.

Kuwait’s U.N. Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said Arab nations will seek to have the resolution approved by a two-thirds majority rather than a simple majority.

The draft resolution “demands that Hamas and other militant actors including Palestinian Islamic Jihad cease activity, including by using airborne incendiary devices.”

