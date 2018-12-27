Listen Live Sports

Israeli PM to stay for Brazil inauguration after all

December 27, 2018 4:41 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Despite earlier reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to attend the inauguration of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported Wednesday that Netanyahu decided to shorten his weeklong visit to just two days after his coalition announced the dissolution of the Knesset and moved up elections to April 9.

But the prime minister’s staff said Netanyahu will first go to Rio de Janeiro for a meeting with Bolsonaro then travel to Brasilia for the Jan. 1 inauguration.

Other prominent dignitaries scheduled to attend the ceremony include U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Netanyahu has said he has high expectations for the visit, saying he is extremely pleased with relations between Israel and Brazil.

