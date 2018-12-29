Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Italy’s contentious budget wins government’s confidence vote

December 29, 2018 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — The lower chamber of the Italian Parliament has approved a 2019 national budget that includes funding to realize campaign promises made by leaders of Italy’s populist government.

The Chamber of Deputies Saturday night passed the budget law on Saturday night, following the Senate’s approval last Sunday.

The government tied support for the budget to a confidence vote to assure the spending package’s quick passage to avoid European Union sanctions for excessive debt.

The budget covers the cost of a providing basic income for job-seekers and rolling back unpopular pension reforms. Critics say it lacks investment incentives to revive Italy’s sluggish economy.

Advertisement

The European Commission nixed the budget Italy first submitted. The revised version shaved the budget deficit to 2.04 percent of GDP, partly through new taxes, reined-in pension increases and state property sales.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union