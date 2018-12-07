Listen Live Sports

Judge allows intentional murder charge in police shooting

December 7, 2018 5:33 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge will allow prosecutors to add an additional charge of intentional murder to the case of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman last year.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Friday that prosecutors can amend their complaint against Mohamed Noor to add a charge of second-degree intentional murder. Noor is already charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Authorities say Noor shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault happening behind her home.

In their request to add the additional count, prosecutors said evidence shows Noor intended to kill Damond when he aimed and fired at her.

Noor attorney Peter Wold said the defense had been working on an objection to the prosecutors’ request but hadn’t filed it. He had no other comment.

