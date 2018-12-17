Listen Live Sports

Judge: Solve dispute over pal to sign-language gorilla Koko

December 17, 2018 1:29 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has ordered the Cincinnati Zoo and a conservatory to resolve a custody dispute over a gorilla loaned as a companion to the late Koko, who was famous for mastering sign language.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg recommended out-of-court mediation Monday, writing that the zoo and The Gorilla Foundation appear to value what’s best for the 37-year-old silverback gorilla named Ndume. The organizations have until Thursday to submit a joint proposal.

The zoo sued in October for Ndume’s return. The gorilla was loaned to the California-based foundation in 1991 under a contract revised to guarantee his transfer after Koko’s death.

Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment. The foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk.

