Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge to rule on Maryland town’s topless ban

December 8, 2018 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A federal judge said he will decide in coming days whether to suspend a Maryland beach town’s ordinance prohibiting topless women in public.

The Baltimore Sun reports that U.S. District Judge James Bredar will decide whether to stop Ocean City from enforcing its ban until a lawsuit on the issue is resolved.

Five women sued the town earlier this year saying they had the right to appear topless in public like men.

City officials unanimously passed the ordinance during an emergency session last year after the beach patrol said lifeguards would no longer approach and scold women who are topless.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans