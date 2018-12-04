Listen Live Sports

Jurors can see Hitler text driver sent before deadly rally

December 4, 2018 1:05 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing jurors to see a text message including an image of Adolf Hitler that was sent by the man who drove into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

News outlets report Judge Richard Moore ruled Tuesday that prosecutors can show the text James Alex Fields Jr. sent his mother days before the 2017 rally. It was a response to his mother’s plea to be careful. Fields wrote “we’re not the one (sic) who need to be careful,” accompanied by Hitler’s image.

Fields’ attorneys argued that the image would prejudice the jury. But the judge said it shows intent or motive of violence.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens with his car.

