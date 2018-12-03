Listen Live Sports

Justices reject environmentalists’ appeal over border wall

December 3, 2018 10:11 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from environmental groups trying to stop President Donald Trump from building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, even as other legal action against the wall is ongoing.

The justices on Monday left in place a ruling by a federal judge in San Diego who rejected challenges claiming that the Trump administration improperly waived laws requiring environmental and other reviews before construction can begin.

The judge in the San Diego case was Gonzalo Curiel. Trump criticized Curiel during the presidential campaign for his handling of fraud allegations against now-defunct Trump University. Trump had already proposed a border wall and suggested the Indiana-born judge’s Mexican heritage meant he wouldn’t be fair to Trump in the fraud lawsuit.

