The Associated Press
 
Kentucky man pleads guilty to killing police officer

December 19, 2018 1:28 pm
 
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a police officer as part of a plea deal that recommends he serve life in prison without parole.

WYMT-TV reports John Russell Hall showed little emotion during his court appearance Wednesday in Pikeville and did not apologize when given the chance. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall gunned down Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton while he patrolled the Hurricane Creek area on March 13 with a state trooper. The two came upon a suspicious vehicle and spoke with its occupants. They separated to search for more possible suspects when shots were fired. The trooper later found Hamilton with a fatal gunshot wound.

