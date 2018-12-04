Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Largest police force in the US steps into the drone age

December 4, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has shown off its first fleet of drones.

The department said Tuesday that potential uses for its 14 drones include search and rescue, hard-to-reach crime scenes, hostage situations, and hazardous material incidents.

It says drones can reduce risk to officers and bystanders during a response to dangerous situations.

They’ll be operated by officers who are specially trained and licensed.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The NYPD says the drones won’t be used for routine patrol or traffic enforcement.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says the NYPD’s drone policy doesn’t do enough to balance public privacy concerns with “legitimate law enforcement needs.”

More than 900 public safety agencies nationwide already use drones.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon