Man accused of exposing himself in front White House

December 24, 2018 6:09 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a Secret Service officer spotted a man from Germany pull down his pants and expose himself as he posed for a picture in front of the White House.

The Washington Post reports 34-year-old Sebastian Hares of Heidelberg, Germany, was charged with indecent exposure. He was issued a citation and released.

Police said in a report that the incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the pedestrian area in front of the White House. The report says a uniformed Secret Service officer saw four people getting their picture taken. It says “one individual … turned his back to the cameraman” and was facing the south toward the White House. The suspect lowered his pants and undergarment.

The newspaper says efforts to reach Hares on Monday were unsuccessful.

