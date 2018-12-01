Man charged after standoff with police

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man who fired a weapon multiple times during a “tense and life-threatening standoff.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office say 35-year-old Brandon Hunt surrendered early Saturday after firing a weapon while he was barricaded in a residence.

Police said they were called to the residence Friday evening by Hunt’s family members.

Crisis negotiators spent hours trying to resolve the standoff. Police said Hunt surrendered after chemical agents were deployed in the residence.

He is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges. He’s being held in jail and not available for comment.

