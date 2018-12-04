Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man repeats 2006 threat to have Virginia councilmembers shot

December 4, 2018 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia city employee who lost his job after threatening to have the city council shot more than a decade ago has reiterated his threat.

The Roanoke Times reports Robert Gravely repeated his 2006 threat verbatim at a Roanoke City Council meeting Monday, telling members: “I can and I will have you shot.”

Gravely was escorted from the building but not charged.

The newspaper reports Gravely makes frequent appearances during open public comment periods, typically talking about the city’s low wages. His 2006 charge was dropped on his promise to be civil at subsequent meetings.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mayor Sherman Lea says Gravely should be temporarily barred from council meetings. He pointed to Monday to illustrate why the council wants to ban weapons from their meeting rooms.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore