Man who had explosive police standoff to sue agencies

December 11, 2018 10:04 am
 
DIXMONT, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who caused a standoff that ended with him being shot three times and his home destroyed by a police explosive plans to sue law enforcement agencies.

The Bangor Daily News reports a claim by Michael Grendell sent Monday to state police and other departments requests $120 million in damages.

The 62-year-old man says authorities didn’t wait for a negotiator trained to handle mental health crises and failed to obtain a proper warrant to use a bomb.

Police were called to Grendell’s home in Dixmont in June after a neighbor said he shot at him. Authorities say officers used an explosive to draw Grendell out of his house and then shot him when he came out with a rifle.

The Maine attorney general’s office had no comment.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

