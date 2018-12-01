Listen Live Sports

Maryland Democrats pick Rockeymoore Cummings as chair

December 1, 2018 6:43 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrats have picked a former gubernatorial hopeful and wife of a powerful congressman as chair of the state party.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings thanked party officials for electing her Saturday and promised to strengthen the party ahead of future elections.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan won re-election earlier this year, despite Democrats’ large voter registration advantage in Maryland.

Rockeymore Cummings has served as a congressional aide and worked for the National Urban League and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She dropped out of a crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary in January.

She is married to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

