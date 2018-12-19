Listen Live Sports

Maryland medical cannabis grower fined for banned pesticides

December 19, 2018 8:13 am
 
ARNOLD, Md. (AP) — The first company to be licensed as a medical marijuana grower in Maryland has been fined for using banned crop-protection pesticides.

News outlets report the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission on Tuesday ordered ForwardGro to pay $125,000, destroy products produced before May 31 and issue refunds on certain products. The company has been placed on two years’ probation.

ForwardGro products were removed from Maryland dispensaries with little explanation in October.

CEO Michael F. McCarthy resigned last month, and must divest his ownership interest. Company co-owner Gary L. Mangum has taken over as the company’s acting top officer.

Mangum is a prominent supporter of Gov. Larry Hogan and served on his inaugural committee and transition team.

The company previously denied the allegations, but Mangum said Tuesday that ForwardGro “fell short of expectations.”

