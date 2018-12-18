Listen Live Sports

Maryland panel on education funding to meet

December 18, 2018 3:59 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland panel that is considering recommendations to increase state funding for schools is meeting.

The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Annapolis. It’s known as the Kirwan Commission, after the name of its chairman William “Brit” Kirwan, who is a former University System of Maryland chancellor.

The panel is aiming to make recommendations on K-12 funding before state lawmakers gather for their annual 90-day legislative session next month. A preliminary price tag earlier this month reached an estimated $4.4 billion a year about a decade from now. The 25-member commission may work to scale back on that this week.

Maryland last updated its K-12 funding formulas in 2002.

