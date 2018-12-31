Listen Live Sports

Medicaid expansion in Virginia set to begin in the new year

December 31, 2018 7:45 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Thousands of uninsured, low-income Virginians will have new health care coverage starting in the new year.

Virginia is joining more than 30 states that have expanded Medicaid, a key part of former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

The state’s Medicaid office has been working with hospitals, advocates for the poor, insurance companies and others to help enroll the newly eligible into Medicaid.

Coverage starts Jan. 1 and the state said in mid-December that more than 180,000 people have been enrolled.

