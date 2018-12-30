Listen Live Sports

Mexico: Alderwoman-elect shot dead in central state

December 30, 2018 4:57 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say an alderwoman-elect has been slain hours before she was to take office in the central municipality of Mazatepec.

The government of Morelos state said in a statement that Maria Asuncion Torres Cruz was shot dead Sunday. It did not give details or say whether the killing was believed to be political.

El Universal newspaper said witnesses reported she was slain outside her home by a hooded man. It added that her term on the municipal council was to be from 2019 to 2021.

Morelos has been stricken by violence and gang activity. On Saturday federal authorities took control of policing in three cities, including the state capital of Cuernavaca, about a 25-mile (40-kilometer) drive northeast of Mazatepec.

Torres belonged to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party.

