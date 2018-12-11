Listen Live Sports

Michigan governor seeks Illinois’ help with Asian carp plan

December 11, 2018 6:14 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is urging his Illinois counterpart to help pay for a project to keep invasive carp from establishing themselves in the Great Lakes.

Snyder sent a letter Tuesday to fellow outgoing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, seeking support in fortifying a waterway. Snyder says Michigan would provide up to $8 million for upgrading the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

Experts consider that a good location to block movement of Asian carp that have infested the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Several states bordering the lakes, including Michigan and Illinois, agreed previously to discuss cost-sharing. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently said the project would cost $778 million — three times more than previously thought.

Rauner spokeswoman Elizabeth Tomev says “Illinois looks forward to a fair share discussion with all the stakeholders” once the project’s “true costs” are known.

