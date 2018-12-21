Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Minnesota governor’s administration files Line 3 appeal

December 21, 2018 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration has appealed a state regulatory panel’s approval of Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce said Friday that the Public Utilities Commission ignored experts who said the project isn’t needed.

Dayton says in a statement that Enbridge failed to provide a forecast for future demand, as state law requires, and to demonstrate that Minnesota needs the pipeline to meet its oil needs. He says most of the crude flowing across Minnesota would benefit other states and countries.

Enbridge spokeswoman Judi Kellner says Dayton’s statement is “disappointing and erroneous.” She says Canada-based Enbridge provided multiple forecasts showing that a replacement is needed.

Advertisement

Other Line 3 opponents appealed earlier this week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency